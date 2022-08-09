Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court

The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -A judge has denied a motion, filed by residents of a Spencer, Iowa, mobile home park, to restore power to the park.

The power was shut off back on July 12 after the city said it received a complaint of several serious code violations.

The owner of the Spencer Trailer Court, Bill Caskey, and one of its residents, sued the city and Spencer Municipal Utilities in a bid to get the power turned back on.

Several people testified at a hearing, last week. At the time, the judge made no ruling, saying it would be better for the parties to come together and solve the issues themselves.

In his ruling, on Monday, Judge Shayne Mayer denied Caskey’s request for an injunction to immediately restore power to the park.

Mayer also denied Caskey’s motion to prohibit the city of Spencer, and S-M-U, from interfering with the supply of electricity to the trailer court.

Lastly, Mayer denied Caskey’s request to prohibit the city of Spencer from demanding residents to leave the trailer park.

