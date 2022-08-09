Nebraska won’t hold special legislative session on abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced he will not call a special session of the Legislature to try to enact an abortion ban because the measure doesn’t have enough votes to break a filibuster.

Ricketts is a Republican who has said he wants to ban all abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. He said in a statement Monday that he had nixed plans for a special session after learning from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers that only 30 lawmakers would support a proposal to ban abortions starting at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Thirty-three votes are needed to break a filibuster.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.