Nebraska won’t hold special legislative session on abortion

Gov. Pete Ricketts say he won't call the the session as the measure does not have enough votes to break a filibuster.(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced he will not call a special session of the Legislature to try to enact an abortion ban because the measure doesn’t have enough votes to break a filibuster.

Ricketts is a Republican who has said he wants to ban all abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. He said in a statement Monday that he had nixed plans for a special session after learning from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers that only 30 lawmakers would support a proposal to ban abortions starting at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Thirty-three votes are needed to break a filibuster.

