Sioux City Community School Board discusses plan to fill board member vacancy within 30 days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board must fill a vacant school board position following the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert last week.

In the board’s regular meeting Monday night, the district’s board of directors discussed the school board vacancy and appointment process following her resignation.

School board president Dan Greenwell discussed the different options for filling the vacancy during the meeting.

Board policy and Iowa Code 279.6 states school board members must try to fill the vacancy by appointment, within 30 days of the resignation, which was on August 3rd. If the school board does not fill the vacancy within 30 days, a special election would be required to fill the position.

The school board plans to proceed with requesting applications and having applicants speak before the board about why they’d like to be appointed.

“The board has agreed that we would try to fill the vacancy via appointment, which board policy and state law actually requires that you try to fill it within 30 days of resignation. That’s what we’ve elected to do this evening. And we’ll proceed with that process requesting applications. And for folks who are interested, those are due by August 19,” said Dan Greenwell, Board President.

A special election could also take place if the public submits a citizens petition with enough signatures within 14 days of the resignation.

The elected board member will serve the remainder of former board member, Dr. Albert’s term, through November 2023.

