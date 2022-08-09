Sioux City Community School Board discusses plan to fill board member vacancy within 30 days

The Sioux City Community School District School Board discusses plans to fill a board member...
The Sioux City Community School District School Board discusses plans to fill a board member vacancy during their regular scheduled meeting(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board must fill a vacant school board position following the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert last week.

In the board’s regular meeting Monday night, the district’s board of directors discussed the school board vacancy and appointment process following her resignation.

School board president Dan Greenwell discussed the different options for filling the vacancy during the meeting.

Board policy and Iowa Code 279.6 states school board members must try to fill the vacancy by appointment, within 30 days of the resignation, which was on August 3rd. If the school board does not fill the vacancy within 30 days, a special election would be required to fill the position.

The school board plans to proceed with requesting applications and having applicants speak before the board about why they’d like to be appointed.

“The board has agreed that we would try to fill the vacancy via appointment, which board policy and state law actually requires that you try to fill it within 30 days of resignation. That’s what we’ve elected to do this evening. And we’ll proceed with that process requesting applications. And for folks who are interested, those are due by August 19,” said Dan Greenwell, Board President.

A special election could also take place if the public submits a citizens petition with enough signatures within 14 days of the resignation.

The elected board member will serve the remainder of former board member, Dr. Albert’s term, through November 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake man dies in crash near Primghar, Iowa
Storm Lake man dies in an accident near Primghar, Iowa according to the Iowa State Patrol
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Michele Ebeling was one of the deceased found in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
The daughter of a Laurel, Nebraska homicide victim creates a GoFundMe account
Gene and Janet Twiford
The legacy left behind by Gene Twiford
Judge sets Laurel, NE murder suspect’s bond at $5M

Latest News

School board members leave the podium to discuss special meeting topics in closed session.
Sioux City Community School District School Board holds two special meetings in closed session
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
Northwest Iowa Nursing Home Fined Thousands
Gene and Janet Twiford
Memorial service set for slain Laurel, NE family