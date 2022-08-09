Sioux City Community School District School Board holds two special meetings in closed session

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Board of Education for the Sioux City Community School District met Monday night and approved a district crisis plan.

The school board held a special meeting before its main meeting Monday night. Discussions were held in a closed session, as authorized by state law, to be kept confidential.

The district has always had a crisis plan in place, but some revisions have been made to that plan. The school board wants to help parents feel confident their kids are safe as they return to their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

“I want to assure parents that it’s the same outlook as we’ve always had. You’re sending your child in the care of teachers administration, and these people, these folks are dedicated to making sure the number one priority is safety,” said Monique Scarlett, Sioux City Community School Board Member.

All school board members voted 100% in favor of approving the new district crisis plan after discussion in the closed session.

Following the approval of the new district crisis plan, school board members held another special meeting in closed session to discuss the settlement of a lawsuit against the district.

Chad and Mandy Sorenson sued the Sioux City Community School District after their son was injured in a confrontation with two other students at East Middle School, in December 2020.

In court documents, the Sorensons say their son’s injuries were the result of staff negligence to supervise students in hallways, and to allow weapons in school.

Court documents say the Sorenson’s son was injured by an “X-acto style” knife and received a laceration on the back of his head.

The school board voted Monday night in favor of approving the settlement agreement in the case of Sorenson vs. The Sioux City Community School District.

