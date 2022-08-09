Warmer and more humid conditions to return this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw areas of fog forming early on Tuesday morning.

That fog will disappear as the morning goes along and we’ll be left with a sunny afternoon and temperatures that get warmer than what we saw on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s for many of us.

Tonight won’t be quite as cool as Tuesday morning with lows close to 60 under clear skies.

We’ll once again see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs getting pretty hot into the low 90s.

In fact, the low 90s will likely stick around through the rest of the workweek.

Will the weekend bring us any changes?

I’ll have your complete forecast on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.