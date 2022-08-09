WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
Judge sets Laurel, NE murder suspect’s bond at $5M
Image is not the John Deere skid steer used in pursuit
Law enforcement officers chase wanted man on John Deere skid steer in Onawa, Iowa
Gene and Janet Twiford
Memorial service set for slain Laurel, NE family

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
Colorado deputy shot, killed in line of duty; 2 others dead
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira...
2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays