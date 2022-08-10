8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County

By Jessica Brown
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An 8-year-old boy has died at a local hospital after a UTV accident west of Hinton.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a resident in the 28000 block of Hill Lane, located west of Hinton.

During the investigation, it was learned that an eight-year-old male was driving an unregistered 2012 UTV, owned by the homeowner. He lost control in a grassy area of their residence, causing the UTV to roll over onto its top.

He was partially ejected from the UTV causing life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he was later pronounced deceased.

His name is not being released.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol and the Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation.

