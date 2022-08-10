After three years and 400 million dollars, a tri-state water system is nearing completion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After 400-million dollars, and three decades of work, a large, regional water system is closer to completion.

In 1990, organizers set out to create a sprawling water system based on the Missouri River. Now, over three decades later, the project is nearly complete.

“There’s no way the 20 cities and rural water systems could have afforded that on their own. And we would, they’d have been better off buying bottled water if they had to pay for it themselves. So it’s been a great partnership. And the federal funding through the years has been remarkable,” said Troy Larson, the executive director of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System.

Officials from the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System say without the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the project could have taken another ten years to complete.

Because of the law, the water system received more than 75 million dollars in federal appropriations.Before that, the project sometimes received just two to three million at a time.

Some in Siouxland’s Congressional Delegation did support that law, while others said it was spending too much money. A Biden administration official defended the price tag Wednesday.

“If we don’t have reliable water, none of our economies can function. It’s it’s literally the lifeblood of our communities that that we need,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo.

In total, the project has received about 400 million dollars from the federal government since it was officially authorized. The project is slated to be totally completed by 2028, but cities like Sioux Center and Hull, Iowa, are slated to be connected to the water system by the end of this year.

In total, 20 cities and rural water districts will be connected to the system across South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials say water rates will cover all costs of maintaining the system.

How South Dakota and Iowa’s Congressional Delegation Voted

Bipartisan was the word of the day in Beresford. But, how did members of Congress-- serving Iowa and South Dakota-- vote?

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, from Iowa, was the only member to vote to support final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Others like Iowa Republicans Joni Ernst and Randy Feenstra voted against it.

In South Dakota, Republican Senator John Thune and Republican Representative Dusty Johnson voted against the measure.

Mike Rounds, South Dakota’s other Republican senator, didn’t cast a vote.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.