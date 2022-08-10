Apparel company fined for removing ‘made in China’ tags, adding fake ones

Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.
Lions Not Sheep is being fined by the FTC.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Trade Commission fined an apparel company based out of Utah for falsely claiming that their clothing is made in America.

The agency said Lions Not Sheep Products LLC removed tags showing their apparel was imported from China or other countries and replaced them with fake tags that said “Made In The USA.”

Lions Not Sheep is an online retailer of T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.

The FTC slapped the company’s owner with a $211,335 fine and ordered the company to stop making bogus claims about its products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court
Dr. Juline Albert was elected to the Sioux City Community School District's board of directors...
Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors
BVU anounces STUNT as newest varsity sport
BVU adds STUNT varsity program, first institution in Iowa to offer up-and-coming sport

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
LIVE: Biden signs veterans health bill that marks a personal victory for the president
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump arrives for testimony in New York investigation
Actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner, left, speaks to a family impacted by the...
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky flood survivors