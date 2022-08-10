Camp Foster YMCA breaks ground for phase one of new renovations

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A new chapter is underway for Camp Foster YMCA in Spirit Lake, Iowa, as leaders officially break ground for phase one of the camp’s renovation project Tuesday night. Leaders say the renovation is the biggest investment in Camp Foster in 110 years.

The projects are part of the Igniting a Healthy Legacy Campaign for the Camp Foster YMCA. One portion of the project includes the dining hall, called Paulson’s Lodge, which was originally built in 1929.

The goal of the renovations is to update the camp, while also preserving some of the camp’s deep history.

The groundbreaking on Tuesday marks phase one of two phases the YMCA hopes to accomplish. Phase one includes renovating and expanding the Dining Hall and building a new Airnasium for indoor activities. Leaders say the renovation and expansion will allow the camp to serve more campers, as well as upgrade the food service.

Current campers, as well as alumni, of Camp Foster attended the event to see what’s in store.

“Camp Foster has an illustrious history here in the Iowa Great Lakes, and the expansions, renovations and new projects we’re looking to do to reinvest in camp not only impacts our seasonal folks that attend Camp Foster, but then also local community utilize camp Foster’s facilities,” said Andrew Fisher, YMCA of the Okobojis CEO.

The total cost of the phase one renovation is more than $8 million and is currently 95% funded.

Camp Foster YMCA is continuing to raise money for phase two, which includes a new visitor center, health lodge, and new camper cabins.

