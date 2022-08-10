City Leaders: Boil Advisory in effect for Whiting, IA

Officials say the advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday morning
Officials say the advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday morning(Source: Pixabay)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - Whiting, Iowa officials report a Boil advisory is in effect Wednesday.

According to the City of Whiting, a boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. tomorrow. They say the advisory is in effect due to a broken water main.

Officials say anyone that plans to use water must be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court
Dr. Juline Albert was elected to the Sioux City Community School District's board of directors...
Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors

Latest News

Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a raid...
Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
Dog Walk Forecast: Toby
Dog Walk Forecast: Toby
Healthbeat 4: Perfect posture at the office or from home
Celebrating Siouxland Community Health Center