City Leaders: Boil Advisory in effect for Whiting, IA

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - Whiting, Iowa officials report a Boil advisory is in effect Wednesday.

According to the City of Whiting, a boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. tomorrow. They say the advisory is in effect due to a broken water main.

Officials say anyone that plans to use water must be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

