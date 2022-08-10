City Leaders: Boil Advisory in effect for Whiting, IA
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - Whiting, Iowa officials report a Boil advisory is in effect Wednesday.
According to the City of Whiting, a boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. tomorrow. They say the advisory is in effect due to a broken water main.
Officials say anyone that plans to use water must be boiled for one minute and then cooled.
