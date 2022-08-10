Heat returns to Siouxland and will stick around for a while

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It wasn’t hard to notice the warmer and more humid conditions felt across the region today as highs went into the 90s for many of us.

Our upward trend in temperatures will continue tonight with lows in the mid 60s as a few clouds begin to move in.

We’ll see a few clouds during the day on Thursday as hot temperatures will be with us again with highs in the low to mid 90s and it will still be a little on the humid side.

Thursday night into early Friday morning could give far northern Siouxland a very slight chance of a couple thundershowers although the rest of us continue our dry streak.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday could be one of the hotter days to come with highs in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will stay mostly dry during the day with highs in the low to mid 90s although by Sunday night we could see a few thundershowers enter the picture.

Will the rain chances linger into next week at all?

I’ll have your complete forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court
Dr. Juline Albert was elected to the Sioux City Community School District's board of directors...
Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors

Latest News

After a mild start to the week, we're warming things back up this Wednesday!
Warming up mid-week!
Future Track
Hot conditions return to Siouxland for Wednesday
Future Track
Hot conditions return to Siouxland for Wednesday
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Warmer and more humid conditions to return this week