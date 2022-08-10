Heat returns to Siouxland and will stick around for a while

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It wasn’t hard to notice the warmer and more humid conditions felt across the region today as highs went into the 90s for many of us.

Our upward trend in temperatures will continue tonight with lows in the mid 60s as a few clouds begin to move in.

We’ll see a few clouds during the day on Thursday as hot temperatures will be with us again with highs in the low to mid 90s and it will still be a little on the humid side.

Thursday night into early Friday morning could give far northern Siouxland a very slight chance of a couple thundershowers although the rest of us continue our dry streak.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday could be one of the hotter days to come with highs in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will stay mostly dry during the day with highs in the low to mid 90s although by Sunday night we could see a few thundershowers enter the picture.

Will the rain chances linger into next week at all?

