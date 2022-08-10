Iowa Lakes CC names women’s wrestling programs first head coach

ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) - After announcing the future of women’s wrestling becoming a program beginning next school year, Iowa Lakes Community College has named the first head coach for their inaugural season. Pending Board approval, Corey Muniz will lead the new program as the search begins for qualified female wrestlers, with the program slated to start in July 2023.

Muniz has been an assistant for the Lakers men’s wrestling for the last two years where he found success with with four wrestlers obtaining All-American status, two National Finalists, and one National Champion.

“I am beyond excited to be the first to lead this new program. Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation and for Iowa Lakes to create another opportunity for growth is amazing. I cannot wait to get back on campus and start building the team!” exclaimed Muniz.

Before coaching at Iowa Lakes, Muniz had a prolific wrestling career earning a spot on the Team Illinois Junior national team for Freestyle and Greco in 2014 and 2015, and wrestled at the collegiate level under Head Coach LeRoy Gardner for the University of The Ozarks’ Eagles in Clarksville, Arkansas.

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) will have intense competition with five other community colleges, including Iowa Central Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Western Community College, North Iowa Area Community College, and Ellsworth Community College.

Iowa Lakes will begin competing in the 2023-24 academic year in the sanctioned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II events.

