KTIV goes to camp: Kingsley-Pierson Panthers

KINGSLEY, IA (KTIV) - With the summer coming to an end, the high school fall sports season has officially kicked off on Monday, which means KTIV is heading back to football training camps! First up on the list we have Kingsley-Pierson, and the Panthers are putting in some early work to prepare for their season.

After getting 3rd in their district and winning their first round playoff game last year, the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers hope to use the experience of the upperclassman to their advantage.

“Many of the other seniors have been playing ever since freshman year, so we have a ton of experience, and I think we have the talent to go far in the season.” says Kingsley-Pierson head coach Geoff Olson

“We are an experienced team this year, we’re hoping to kind of build on what we did last year, at least repeat that, and hopefully contend for the district championship, and advance further in the playoffs.” Says Panthers Senior Emerson Pratt

The Panthers are looking forward to getting closer and being able to push each other to their limits on and off the field, because as they found out last season, success is built in the offseason.

“Ya I think our conditioning will be a lot better this year, I know last year first game it was really hot and we weren’t quite ready for it so I think year we’ll be much more prepared.” Says Olson

The Panther kick off the regular season on the road for their first game against the G-T/R-A Titans on August 26th. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Titan athletic complex.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.