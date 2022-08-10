Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court
Dr. Juline Albert was elected to the Sioux City Community School District's board of directors...
Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors

Latest News

Musk disclosed in a series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his...
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
Officials celebrate the launch of part of the system in Beresford, SD.
After three years and 400 million dollars, a tri-state water system is nearing completion
Tennessee takes a different approach when it comes to homelessness in the state.
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
FILE - A federal judge ruled that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San...
Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis