Warming up mid-week!

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday Siouxland! After a clear and calm night, we’re opening up your Wednesday with a mostly clear morning with temperatures ranging from the high 60s to low 70s. We will warm up later to welcome in a sunny and hot day, with highs in the mid-90s. We will also see a light 5 mph breeze coming from the southeast.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. The wind will be coming in from the east southeast at around 5-10 mph.

Things will warm right back up on Thursday, with a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 90s. There will also be a 5-10 mph wind coming in from the south.

Thursday night we’ll see a mild night with some clouds, with lows in the mid-to-high 60s. The wind will be blowing from the southeast at around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Friday is another mostly sunny and hot day, with highs in the mid 90s. It will be a bit of a gusty one, with a 10-15 mph south southeast wind and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Friday night will bring in a warm night with some more clouds, with lows in the low-to-mid 70s across the viewing area. This will set the stage for a hot and sunny weekend! Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates.

