Wildcats Volleyball pegged at #3 in NSIC pre-season polls

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - The Wayne State College volleyball team was picked third in the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was selected as the Wayne State Player to Watch in the NSIC this season. Wayne State collected 189 points in voting conducted by league coaches in the poll. The ‘Cats finished the 2021 season at 22-8 overall and was fourth in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark while ending the year ranked 18th in the final AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Brahmer, a 6-0 sophomore middle hitter from Pierce (Pierce HS), was listed Wayne State’s Player to Watch in the NSIC this season after earning All-NSIC First Team honors last season. She averaged 2.65 kills and 0.88 blocks per set while leading the NSIC and ranking third in NCAA Division II with a .461 attack percentage. Brahmer had at least one block in all but one match last season.

Wayne State opens the 2022 season at the Adelphi Tournament in New York on Thursday, August 25th.

