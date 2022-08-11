500 Volunteers Roll Up Their Sleeves to Help Ukrainian Refugees

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Volunteers in Spirit Lake and Okoboji came together Wednesday to help Ukrainian refugees.

St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Mary’s teamed up to create “The Lakes Project”, with the goal of feeding Ukrainian refugees. The group raised about $59,000 and set a goal of packing 168,000 meals for the refugees.

The project started because the youth of the church wanted to reach out and help Ukraine. However, they didn’t just want to donate money or do fundraisers, they wanted to physically do something to help.

“We wanted to create a venue that people could roll up their sleeves and feel like they’ve actually impacted the terrible situation that’s happening so far from us,” said Teresa Goehring, the Director of Youth Ministry at St. Joseph Catholic Church. “It’s easy for us to sit here and have our hearts feel bad for those people, it’s easy for us to do what we can and give what we can or pray for them. But here, we can roll up our sleeves.”

The church teamed up with Convoy of Hope and The Outreach Program to make the goal happen. The Outreach Program, which is stationed in Union, IA, helped with the supply of food and packaging. Once everything is packed away, the Convoy of Hope will help send the meals to Poland.

500 volunteers were expected to roll up their sleeves for Wednesday’s packing efforts.

“For me personally, it’s just it’s been amazing to see the outpouring of support from the entire community,” said Darwin Messerly. “You know, I’ve been involved with different programs in the past down in Boone County, and we’ve done our church events, but to open it up to the entire community and then see such a response was something that was very amazing to me.”

All of the work and fundraising happened in a matter of a month and a half.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.