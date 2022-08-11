CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities say they have made an arrest in a brazen robbery case that involved a mother and her child.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports Corahn Myrie and Joshua Davila are in custody after the pair allegedly robbed a woman and her child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman and a child standing in front of a business when a man approaches the two and takes their belongings before jumping in a nearby vehicle.

Authorities said the mother and her child were not injured in the incident, but the men took their items, which included the child’s backpack and tablet.

The sheriff’s office said it didn’t long for detectives to catch the men involved.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
Not actual UTV involved in accident
Sheriff: A 15-year-old was killed in a UTV accident near Spirit Lake, Iowa
8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County
The power for Spencer Trailer Court was shut off on July 12 for complaints of code violations
Judge denies motion to turn power on for Spencer Trailer Court

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
500 Volunteers Roll Up Their Sleeves to Help Ukrainian Refugees
Orphan Grain Train helps welcome 22 Ukrainian refugees to new life
Orphan Grain Train is a nonprofit out of Norfolk, Nebraska that helped bring 22 Ukrainian...
Orphan Grain Train helps welcome 22 Ukrainian refugees to new life