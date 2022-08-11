Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill.

Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday.

Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat can first be detected, in 2018. However, a Polk County district court judge issued an injunction on the law, stopping enforcement of it, based on an Iowa Supreme Court ruling that created a fundamental right to abortion. That ruling has since been overruled.

“The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”

