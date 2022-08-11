The heat sticks around and follows us into the weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While northeastern Siouxland had clouds that kept them slightly cooler today, the rest of us saw temperatures that went into the 90s with lots of sunshine.

Tonight northeastern Siouxland could see a few showers while the rest of us see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

It will be a rather breezy day tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s, although it will be a bit less humid.

Saturday will get a little more humid again with highs slightly above average in the low 90s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with highs near 90 with a chance of a few showers by Sunday night.

Will those chances of rain continue into the workweek?

I’ll have your complete forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

