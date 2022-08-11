KTIV goes to camp: Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks

REMSEN, IA (KTIV) - One of the recent successful 8-man high school team in Iowa is Remsen St. Mary’s. After making it to the Uni-Dome last season, the Hawks are one team looking to continue their success into the new season.

Being a team who went undefeated through the regular season last year, expectations and hopes are high for the Remsen St. Mary’s football team. But with those high hopes, comes high alert opponents who are all eager to give the Hawks everything they’ve got. Something Remsen St. Mary’s is used to

“Where these kids have been at the past four five six years they’ve gotten every teams best shot, so this is nothing new for them they are not new to that type of arena and stage, biggest thing is can we prepare every week like we’re going to go 1-0. and if we can get that done you know we are going to give people our best shot.” says Head Coach Tim Osterman

Feels good having every football team respect us enough, just to play what they can against us and we’ll just do the same against them too. Entering the season returning their leading passer, rusher, receiver, and tackler, the Hawks have confidence no matter who has the ball, but for head coach Tim Osterman it still starts with the boys up front.

“I like where our offensive line is at here even in the first couple days of camp, we can really lean on some people I think our center position has really taken a good step forward, this year in terms of just moving forward they’ve got a lot to learn but I really like those pieces.” says Fisch

Although RSM brought back most of its squad from last season this year is different, with 8 seniors playing their final season as a Hawk some like Cael Ortmann are savoring their final run of Friday Night Lights.

“I’m just really taking it all in one practice at a time, can’t really look forward to the end of the year so gotta take it one day one week at a time.” says Ortmann

The Hawks kickoff their season on the road at Harris Lake Park on August 26th. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

