More college majors available through Sioux City higher education partnership

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two Sioux City educational institutions have reached an agreement that will allow students to continue their education.

Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College have signed an articulation agreement, which allows classes taken at the community college to transfer to the university.

Six programs in accounting, business, marketing and sports management are in the agreement. This means students from WIT, who participate in one of those programs, will automatically receive credit toward a degree at Briar Cliff University.

The program is meant to allow students from the community college to build on their associates degree easily.

“And then they would come up, transfer that entire degree up to Briar Cliff University here, and then continue for an additional two years at Briar Cliff in one of their six business emphasis areas,” said Michael Rohlena, associate dean at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

This isn’t the first time the two schools have come to these transfer agreements, but it is the largest expansion to date. After taking about 60 hours in community college, students would then take about 58 additional hours at the university.

“That very core that you need to grow from, is taught at Western Iowa Tech. And when their students come here, they’re ready to engage and not just not 100 level or 200 level courses, but three and 400 level courses,” said Mark Rossi, the chair of the business department at BCU.

Through this articulation agreement, students will be able to gain two degrees: an associates and a bachelors, in just four years.

