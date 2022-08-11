More heat in store as we head to the weekend!

Storm Team 4 Future Track Feels Like Temps for Thursday, 8/11
Storm Team 4 Future Track Feels Like Temps for Thursday, 8/11(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We have another hot and mostly clear day ahead of us following Wednesday’s warm-up, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s across the viewing area. We will see an east-southeasterly wind blowing through the area as well at around 5-10 mph.

Thursday night we will cool down but still bring in a fairly warm night, with lows in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. The wind will then be coming from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.

Things will heat right back up once again on Friday, with another mostly sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s. It’ll also be a breezy one, with a 5-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Friday night will be a warm one, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s. The strong breeze will continue through the night, with a 10-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday is our high point of the week, with a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 90s. We will also see a south-southwesterly wind blowing through the viewing area at around 5-10 mph.

Saturday night will bring in partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s before heating back up once again on Sunday. We’re expecting a mostly sunny day on Sunday with highs in the mid-90s, before potential showers roll through on Sunday night. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of...
Good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
Dr. Juline Albert was elected to the Sioux City Community School District's board of directors...
Albert resigns from Sioux City Community School District board of directors

Latest News

Future Track
Heat returns to Siouxland and will stick around for a while
After a mild start to the week, we're warming things back up this Wednesday!
Warming up mid-week!
Future Track
Hot conditions return to Siouxland for Wednesday
Future Track
Hot conditions return to Siouxland for Wednesday