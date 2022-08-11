More heat in store as we head to the weekend!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We have another hot and mostly clear day ahead of us following Wednesday’s warm-up, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s across the viewing area. We will see an east-southeasterly wind blowing through the area as well at around 5-10 mph.

Thursday night we will cool down but still bring in a fairly warm night, with lows in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. The wind will then be coming from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.

Things will heat right back up once again on Friday, with another mostly sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s. It’ll also be a breezy one, with a 5-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Friday night will be a warm one, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s. The strong breeze will continue through the night, with a 10-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday is our high point of the week, with a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 90s. We will also see a south-southwesterly wind blowing through the viewing area at around 5-10 mph.

Saturday night will bring in partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s before heating back up once again on Sunday. We’re expecting a mostly sunny day on Sunday with highs in the mid-90s, before potential showers roll through on Sunday night. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.