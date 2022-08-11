Okoboji Blue Water Festival to feature free family activities on Saturday

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - The Okoboji Blue Water Festival will be held Saturday at Preservation Plaza at Arnolds Park.

Festival Co-Chair Julie Peterson says this year’s event will feature even more free activities for kids. “One thing they’ll be doing is a go fish booth where they can win prizes,” said Peterson. “There will be a t-shirt painting area which has been really popular in the past. There will be face painting, we have a professional face painter. There will be a huge inflatable for the kids to play on. We’ll have hands-on water activities and part of this will be water tables and at one area there will be a pouring station. There will be a watershed at another table, and there will be bubble making at one of them. We have a lot of fun giveaways. We’re giving away books to the kids, sunglasses, little plastic wallets you can put on your phone or iPad and then this year we are featuring something different, collapsible doggy bowls.”

The kid events will be going on from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For the adults, there will be a fishing seminar, vendor and informational displays and a keynote speaker. This year’s festival will conclude Saturday evening with a concert featuring “The Nadas” and Melissa Ethridge.

