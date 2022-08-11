Siouxland Humane Society receives 13 rabbits abadoned from Sergeant Bluff home

Investigating officers say the rabbits were abandoned for days without any food or water
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society received more than a dozen rabbits from an abandoned home in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

According to the Siouxland Humane Society, 13 rabbits were delivered to them and they are expecting more.

An investigating officer says that the rabbits were discovered abandoned in a home with no food and water for many of the bunnies.

The humane society says most of the rabbits are up for adoption. They say two are receiving veterinary care and four have been placed in foster care

