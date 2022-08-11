Siouxland Humane Society receives 13 rabbits abadoned from Sergeant Bluff home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society received more than a dozen rabbits from an abandoned home in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

According to the Siouxland Humane Society, 13 rabbits were delivered to them and they are expecting more.

An investigating officer says that the rabbits were discovered abandoned in a home with no food and water for many of the bunnies.

The humane society says most of the rabbits are up for adoption. They say two are receiving veterinary care and four have been placed in foster care

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.