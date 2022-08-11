South Sioux City students enjoy a new playground on their first day of school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Brand new playground equipment has been installed at Covington Elementary School in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The new equipment was part of a plan, which has been in the works, as part of a rotation of evaluating facilities that need renovating.

The play area is now safer and more enjoyable for students, according to Superintendent Todd Strom.

Construction was done in phases and completed over the course of 8 to 10 weeks.

Students will now be able to enjoy recess even more than before.

“It is a huge improvement from what they had before, especially when it gets to be some days where moisture is an issue, where it’s raining or where it’s possibly snow. The playground before did not have the hard surface area and we did not have the type of equipment that could be safe in those types of conditions,” said Strom.

Students have outdoor recess almost every day because of the improvements that have been made.

It snuck up on all of us. Today was also the first day of school in South Sioux City for Kindergarten through 6th grade students and high school freshman.

Tomorrow will be the first full day of classes for K through 12th grade students. Other area schools will be starting over the next couple of weeks.

