Two brothers are selling the ‘Bestest Punch’ in town

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you pass the corner of 27th and Court Street in Sioux City, you may see two brothers selling water, lemonade, and the ‘bestest punch ever.’

Kamdem and Easten Mosher have been operating their lemonade stand throughout the summer.

Their biggest seller, the ‘bestest punch ever’, actually runs in the family. The famous punch is their mother’s recipe.

Whether it’s legally stopping at the stop sign, or riding up to them on a motorcycle, Kamdem and Easten will serve you a refreshing drink for $1.

All the money they earn will go toward Easten’s birthday on Friday, as well as paying their older brother back.

