Van crashes into an apartment complex in South Sioux City

A van crashed into an apartment complex in South Sioux City
A van crashed into an apartment complex in South Sioux City(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The driver of a van pulling into a parking space near an apartment complex, accidentally drives through part of the building.

South Sioux City Police say the accident happened at East 9th and Riverview Drive, in South Sioux City earlier today.

They say the driver mistakenly accelerated, instead of using the brake.

The car ran through some air conditioning units outside, before damaging part of the complex.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County
(Source: MGN)
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of...
Good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Okoboji Blue Water Festival to feature free family activities on Saturday
Covington Elementary officially opened new playground for students
South Sioux City students enjoy a new playground on their first day of school
Officials from both schools signed the agreement on Thursday.
More college majors available through Sioux City higher education partnership
Facebook messages, obtained by investigators, can be seen.
Court documents reveal messages busted open Nebraska abortion case