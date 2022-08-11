Van crashes into an apartment complex in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The driver of a van pulling into a parking space near an apartment complex, accidentally drives through part of the building.

South Sioux City Police say the accident happened at East 9th and Riverview Drive, in South Sioux City earlier today.

They say the driver mistakenly accelerated, instead of using the brake.

The car ran through some air conditioning units outside, before damaging part of the complex.

No one was injured.

