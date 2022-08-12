Community visits Twiford Family before funeral services

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The love and support in Laurel was seen all day on Thursday.

Those who knew and loved the Twiford Family gathered at United Lutheran Church to honor and remember Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, who were killed last week in Laurel.

A visitation was arranged Thursday evening before the funeral services Friday morning, so family and friends can gather to pay their respects.

People could be seen gathering together with family as they entered the church for the visitation. The tight knit Laurel community will honor the Twiford’s legacy for many years to come.

Church leaders, and the Twiford family, will allow KTIV to carry the church’s livestream of the memorial service Friday morning.

You can watch the service on KTIV’s Facebook page, starting at 10:30 a.m.

