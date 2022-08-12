A hot summer day takes us into the weekend

Heat index values are expected to be high this Friday.
By Nick Reis
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! After feeling the summer heat the past two days, we have more on the way this Friday as we head into your weekend. We’re expecting a mostly sunny and hot day with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. It’ll also be a breezy day, with a 10-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Friday night will be a fairly warm one, with lows only reaching the lower 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies with the chance of an isolated shower in Northern and Western Siouxland. The winds from the day are expected to carry over, with a 10-15 mph southerly wind with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday we will cool down ever so slightly but still bring in a pretty hot and sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s, with a south-southwesterly wind blowing at around 5-10 mph.

We will then welcome in a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. An east-northeasterly breeze will also be blowing through the viewing area at around 5-10 mph.

The clouds will clear up on Sunday for a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 90s. A 5-10 mph easterly wind will also be present throughout the day.

Sunday night we will kick off a much-needed cooldown with some rain in our forecast. We’re expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 2 AM, with mostly cloudy skies. These showers will likely carry over into Monday morning, bringing with them highs in the low-to-mid 80s for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates!

