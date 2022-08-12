Memorial service for family killed in Laurel shooting to take place Friday Morning

Gene and Janet Twiford
Gene and Janet Twiford(Photo provided to KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A memorial service for the Twiford family that died in a Laurel, Nebraska quadruple homicide will be livestreamed to KTIV.

The memorial service is for Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford from the United Lutheran Church in Laurel, Nebraska.

The service is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

KTIV News 4 will stream the service live from KTIV.com and from the KTIV News 4 Facebook page.

