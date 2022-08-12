Memorial service for family killed in Laurel shooting to take place Friday Morning

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A memorial service for the Twiford family that died in a Laurel, Nebraska quadruple homicide will be livestreamed to KTIV.

The memorial service is for Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford from the United Lutheran Church in Laurel, Nebraska.

The service is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

KTIV News 4 will stream the service live from KTIV.com and from the KTIV News 4 Facebook page.

