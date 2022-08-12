Some cooling through the weekend with rain chances eventually coming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another hot afternoon across Siouxland with highs in the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Conditions will remain quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will give us a humid day although temperatures may be just a touch cooler with highs near 90 as a northerly breeze kicks in but stays light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Sunday will give us a mixture of sun and clouds and we’ll be a bit cooler again with highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll finally see some rain chances come our way by Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

Better cooling will finally be taking place as well with highs on Monday in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be looking drier with highs near 80.

