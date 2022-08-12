Some cooling through the weekend with rain chances eventually coming

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another hot afternoon across Siouxland with highs in the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Conditions will remain quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will give us a humid day although temperatures may be just a touch cooler with highs near 90 as a northerly breeze kicks in but stays light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Sunday will give us a mixture of sun and clouds and we’ll be a bit cooler again with highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll finally see some rain chances come our way by Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

Better cooling will finally be taking place as well with highs on Monday in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be looking drier with highs near 80.

I’ll have your complete 10-day forecast for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
Investigating officers say the rabbits were abandoned for days without any food or water
Siouxland Humane Society receives 13 rabbits abadoned from Sergeant Bluff home

Latest News

We're seeing another hot day this Friday!
A hot summer day takes us into the weekend
Future Track
The heat sticks around and follows us into the weekend
Future Track
The heat sticks around and follows us into the weekend
We're in for another hot summer day this Thursday!
More heat in store as we head to the weekend!