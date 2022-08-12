Yotes host football media day

By Jayson Moeller and Austin Tanner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - With the football season coming up, teams are hosting their individual media days in order to establish their philosophy for the upcoming season, and that includes the University of South Dakota Coyotes.

Year seven of the Bob Nielson era comes in with some momentum following a 7-5 season, in which the Coyotes made the FCS Playoffs for the second time in program history.

“That’s what really the next three weeks are going to be all about. Getting us up to a high level of performance as we can get to, and developing the kind of depth that we need to hit the front end of this season running.” Says Nielson

And, the Coyotes have some familiar faces playing this year, one of which is former LeMars standout Brandon Vander Sluis who is already making great impressions with his new coaches.

“Specifically for him, he picks it up pretty fast which is always a good thing. It allows you to fit in a little bit quicker, and have some success a little bit earlier which is think is a good thing for those guys.” Says Offensive Coordinator Ted Schlafke

Early on his first season at USD, Vander Sluis noticed a difference almost immediately between the styles of play.

“The playbook is a little bit harder, but the speed of the game is so much faster here. Going from high school, you’re the bigger guy and everything comes a little faster, but at the same time here it’s just a whole new speed.” says Vander Sluis

Now the Coyotes have a tough week one matchup ahead of them as they take on Big-12 opponent Kansas State. That game is slated for Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

