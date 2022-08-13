Bulldogs look to continue growth under Vigdal

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - Entering the second season of the Ken Vigdal era the Le Mars Bulldogs are eager to get out and show off the team that they have become.

“You know last year was more about big concepts,” said Ken Vigdal Le Mars head coach. “This year is about being coached and doing all the little things correctly.”

After improving in head coach Ken Vigdals first season at the helm the Le Mars Bulldogs are looking to improve once again and get over another hump as they try to make the playoffs. A goal that lofty is not for the weak of heart but the good thing is these Bulldogs are the exact opposite.

“Our main one is tough people win,” said Le Mars senior Elijah Dougherty. “We need to be tough, on and off the football field so we can be successful in the classroom and on the field.”

One adjustment that needs to be made is at the quarterback position, Teagen Kasel takes the reigns this season, and although it’s a change Kasel is already confident in his relationship with the receivers.

“We throw a lot even not during practice we throw a lot here at the field at night,” says Kasel. “Yeah, I trust them with everything I do and I think that I can rely on them a lot to make plays.”

With a good chunk of last seasons squad returning Vigdal is confident in the dogs and he has the goals to show for it.

“Everybody wants to make the playoffs but we kind of break it down a little bit more, we want to go 3-1 2-2 in our non district, and then obviously in your district you want to be in that first or second spot,” says Vigdal. “You know last year we had some games that were close, we just need to finish those out this year, and hopefully we can get to that 1 or 2 spot.”

The Bulldogs open the season against Sgt. Bluff-Luton on the 26th kickoff is set for 7pm, in Le Mars Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.