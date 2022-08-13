Creighton students’ COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The Nebraska Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students seeking to be exempt from the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

The state’s high court on Friday said it didn’t have jurisdiction, citing its 150-year stance that orders on temporary injunction motions are not appealable.

Last September, a judge refused to block Creighton University’s requirement that all students get the COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend the school.

The injunction was sought by 10 students who all had religious objections to the vaccines because “the vaccines were developed and/or tested using abortion derived fetal cell lines.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.