The Norfolk Fire Department battled a blaze that damaged a home, camper and a car

Norfolk, Nebraska (KTIV) The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a report of a camper fire around 3:00 A.M. Saturday morning. The department was also advised that a car and home near the camper were also starting to catch fire.

When NFD arrived at the home at 204 South Eastwood, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the camper, car and home, according to a press release.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and approximately 25 firefighters and 10 fire rigs responded to the blaze. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the release, the fire caused about $130,000 in damage to the structure, vehicles and contents.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by Hoskins Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire, and Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.