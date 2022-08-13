Pleasant start to weekend across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a refreshing start to our weekend across the KTIV viewing area with many of us seeing seasonal highs today in the low to mid 80s. Throughout this afternoon we have seen a nice mix of sun and clouds with a subtle breeze as well.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will take over the area with overnight lows sitting in the low 60s with a northeastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Sunday will be another sunshine filled day with highs back in the mid to upper 80s across the region. By late Sunday night however rain chances return to the region.

A few thunderstorms will remain likely Sunday night with lows back near 60 degrees.

Rain chances look to follow us into the work week as well leaving us cooler on Monday to start the week. For a complete look at our 10 day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening!

