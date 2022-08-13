The Siouxland Heart Walk raised money for The American Heart Association this morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Heart Walk was hosted by The American Heart Association today.

The fundraising event was held Tyson Foods Corporate Campus in Dakota Dunes.

The Siouxland Heart Walk is a celebration of those who have battled cardiovascular disease and won, and a tribute to those who have passed.

The fundraiser has been going on for a number of years and is still getting bigger.

“After Covid we took a little bit of a dip in our attendance and things, but we’re seeing a growing attendance and it’s just getting bigger every year now,” said Tammy Beintema, The American Heart Association Development Director.

Due to increasing attendance, the fundraising goal for the walk this year was $52,000.

With some time remaining before the walk was over, Beintema was optimistic on reaching that goal.

“We’re really close, and I haven’t added the final dollars, but we’re going to come really close to our goal or even surpass it today, so we’re excited.,” said Beintema

The money that is raised will go to research, education, and advocacy for heart disease.

Portions of the money are distributed locally into the health systems around Siouxland.

Beintema says working with the American Heart Association has been a great way to see the impact these donations can have.

“It’s personal for me, but it’s a great way to connect with the families and see all the lives that have been touched by the American Heart Association,” said Beintema

The event is family friendly and open to anyone who wants to show support for the American Heart Association.

Beintema said if you want to sign up for next years walk, it is super easy.

You can go to their website, which you can find here.

