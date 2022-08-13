West Sioux looking to build off last seasons success

HAWARDEN, IA (KTIV) - After falling to the Van Meter Bulldogs by 3 points in the state championship, the West Sioux Falcons learned from that experience and are using it as motivation to improve for the upcoming season.

“You know obviously we worked on somethings that are always our short comings, the good thing about a loss is that you learn from a loss every time,” said Falcon head coach Ryan Schwiesow. “And, everytime we’ve lost we’ve always come back a little bit stronger because we’ve learned from that, and we’ll learn from that 3 point loss in the state championship as well.”

Although the loss hurt at the time, the Falcons have high expectations this year, with plenty of talent from last seasons squad returning.

“We got a good core group coming back,” says Schwiesow. “My quarterback returns, my leading wide receiver, my leading running back, and four of my offensive lineman, so we like what we have to build around.”

And with all those players returning, West Sioux, is looking forward at a chance of redemption.

“I’m looking forward to our team getting better and hopefully getting to the dome,” said Conner Vanballegooyen Falcon senior. “It’s a whole new atmosphere in the dome, and it’s just a whole lot of fun.”

But some players are just excited for a few more games underneath the Friday Night Lights.

“I’m honestly just looking forward to playing with my friends,” said Mason Coppock Falcon senior. “I’ve kind of been playing with the last four years and making memories with them, and living out a great last year.”

