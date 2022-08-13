Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month.

On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.

The government agency said Paulsen landed the 10-foot, 4-inch monster sturgeon while fishing on Aug. 5.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends.

State officials said the C.J. Strike Reservoir is in southwestern Idaho and is typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass.

According to the agency, fishing for Idaho’s white sturgeon is allowed strictly on a catch-and-release basis, and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County
Correctionville Specialty Care is shown from a KTIV News 4 drone.
Iowa nursing home fined for failing to properly care for residents
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
Investigating officers say the rabbits were abandoned for days without any food or water
Siouxland Humane Society receives 13 rabbits abadoned from Sergeant Bluff home

Latest News

Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres, has been suspended 80 games after testing positive...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
Twiford family remembered during memorial service
American missionary describes her 15 years in Ukraine, relief efforts underway
Maranda Heytsi, left, is heading back to Ukraine where her church has been leading refugee...
Sioux Center native describes first hand account of war in Ukraine and her plans to return