Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Falling prices are giving Americans a little bit of relief, but overall inflation is still close to its highest level in four decades. (CNN, AAA.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash on Highway 275
A northeast Nebraska man was killed in Dodge County crash
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Creighton students fight vaccine mandates because of religious beliefs
Creighton students’ COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed
Top Photo: Gene and Janet Twiford, Bottom, Michele Ebeling.
The impact the four Laurel victims had on the community
8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County

Latest News

Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children