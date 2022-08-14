Health officials urge parents to speak with their college-bound teens about alcohol use

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Students across the country are getting ready to head back to college campuses, and health organizations say now is the time for parents to have a talk with their children about the danger of using alcohol.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is working to reduce underage drinking and binge drinking by working with community partners across the state. They work with their community partners to address youth alcohol, use awareness and provide youth education.

Officials say the first six weeks of a student’s first year in college are a vulnerable time for underage drinking and harmful alcohol-related consequences.

Health officials say parents can be key in stopping some of these behaviors by having conversations.

“The first six weeks is a vulnerable time for students to drink heavy and to experiment with alcohol and other substances. It can be because of social pressure and the pressures of the academic year. College is a time where many young adults transition to adulthood, living independently, making decisions on their own without their parents,” said Danielle Wing, prevention system administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health.

Officials say parents can help steer the conversation by talking about college majors and course selection, and how alcohol use can disrupt academic success and career options.

“Parents can look to bring up the conversation naturally. Talk to your teen about course selection, majors and how alcohol could disrupt that it could disrupt their life goals.”

More information about resources for a college-bound student can be found here.

