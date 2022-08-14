Ida Grove Son of the American Legion sponsors 9th annual Poker Run

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - The 9th year for the Ida Grove benefit Poker Run took place on Saturday.

The proceeds raised go to different non-profit military organizations. This year the proceeds from this event will go the the Fisher House.

The Fisher House is a place where military and veteran families are welcome to stay for free, while a loved one is recovering in the hospital.

The event has grown from the very first year, allowing more money to be raised for the non-profits.

“The first year we had 12 bikes show up for the ride, the next year was up to around 30, 40. Then we dropped back off again to about 10, ever since then it’s been steadily climbing we had over 50 bikes last year, and cars,” said Jerry Ullrich, a member of Ida Grove Son’s of the American Legion

Helping military members and their families is second nature for the Ida Grove American Legion.

For Ullrich it has been a part of his life as long as he can remember.

“Every chance I get I support the military, military families. This is a great cause I mean when you get out in a big group here and we leave all at once at noon and see the bikes all together, it’s a pretty heart felt moment when everybody takes off and goes,” said Ullrich

The different stops along the poker run have provided positive responses to the event.

For the first time in 8 years, the event was led by someone new. Terry Oxendale , a member of the Son’s of the American Legion wanted the participants to enjoy themselves.

“Have fun, be safe. That’s the main thing, have a good time be safe raise some money for a couple of good causes,” said Oxendale.

The event capped off with a Veterans appreciation supper and a presentation for veterans and the years of service for the Ida Gove Legion.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.