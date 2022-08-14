KTIV goes to Camp: Hinton

HINTON, IA (KTIV) - The Hinton Blackhawks are a team some might overlook to start the season. Two straight years of 1 win seasons have haunted the Blackhawks lately, but there’s something brewing in Hinton.

“And so coming up last year having a disappointing year fighting a lot of injuries battling low numbers you know having a small senior class thats hard to overcome, and having that sour taste in their mouth has really lit a fire under them,” says Hinton head coach Kadrian Hardersen. “Since the end of last year they were itching to get going hey lets get in the weight room lets get after it. so that fire is really what I see there’s a lot of pads popping this year there’s a lot more guys going after it.”

“Last season was not what we wanted and actually the season before that was the same outcome we only had a win,” says Hinton Senior Garrett Divis. “So, we’re just tired of that I mean we just want to get out here get some teams in us and try to be the best team out there try to be the most respectable team in the state.”

Maturing so much in one off-season, and returning their leading passer, rusher, receiver, and tackler, as well as adding another year of varsity experience under their players belts, to Hinton last year is well in the rear view mirror.

“Oh yeah I think that’s always the expectation if you don’t go into a game thinking your going to win then what’s the point of playing and that’s the big thing for us is changing the psychology of it,” says Hardersen. “Yeah we were 1-7 but that was last year and that’s done.”

“It should be a good season we got a g0od thing going on here,” says Hinton senior Glen Carlson. “You know our first couple practices have been really competitive and a lot of good quality reps so yeah it’s been really good.”

The Blackhawks open up their season on the road against Woodbury Central on August 26th. Kickoff is set for 7PM.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.