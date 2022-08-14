Lions using new strategy to combat tough schedule

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (KTIV) -Taking notes from last years fall camp, with multiple injuries and falling behind compared to their tough competition, Central Lyon George - Little Rock made the decision to partner with Avera Performance Center in Sioux Falls to get a head start.

“We started an offseason workout program that we implemented for four days of strength,” says Zach Lutmer CLGLR senior. “And two days of speed. We’ll do that at 7 am in the mornings and then we started throwing a lot sooner this year.”

Lions head coach, Curtis Eben had changed the lifting and stretching protocols this summer to keep players healthy, and not have those needed on the field, on the sidelines.

“So far we’re healthy and that’s a big key,” says Eben. “Last year we were already down a couple guys so, you know our guys again it’s all apart of that off season training to hopefully stay healthy throughout this season.”

The partnership with Avera has changed the Lions perspective on the field, and some are realizing the work they put in could bring them one step closer to the state championship.

“Starting back in our summer lifting,” says CLGLR senior Jacvan White. “We really brought the focus and intensity a lot more this year, and partnering with Avera obviously helped that out a lot more.”

“Yeah there’s definitely a big change in intensity wise and team wise getting the team together everyday getting lifting in and practicing.”

Starting their season with hard hitting teams such as Bouyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux, and West Lyon, with 3 of those 4 being in the finals last year, CLGLR is ready to compete like never before.

“This year we know what we’re up against and we’re excited to face those guys again this year.”

The Lions kicks off their first game against BHRV at home on August 26th.

