No one injured in a shooting on the Missouri River

Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
(MGN)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Union County S.D. (KTIV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Game and Parks authorities responded to a call on the Missouri River Saturday night. Following reports of a shot being fired after an altercation between boaters.

According to Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges, one shot was fired in the air during the altercation.

Two boats were out on the water tubing and enjoying their night as another boat approached the area in the water.

The boat that entered into the area came across a log that was in their way. The occupants of that boat then pulled the log free and let it float away.

Occupants of the other two boats were not happy as the log was now interfering with their activities. Shortly after that an altercation between the parties began.

A person on the boat that had pulled the log free eventually pulled out a gun and fired a single shot in the air before taking off.

No arrest was made and the investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

