Rain moves into Siouxland as the work week approaches

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers possible. Lows will dip to near...
Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers possible. Lows will dip to near 65 degrees for most of the region with a light east southeastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Throughout the day Sunday we have seen a nice mix of sun and clouds across the KTIV viewing area. Highs were a touch warmer today in the 80s for many Siouxlanders. Throughout the afternoon more cloud cover has moved into parts of Siouxland with rain chances on the horizon for the rest of this evening and looking towards the work week.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers possible. Lows will dip to near 65 degrees for most of the region with a light east southeastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Monday the rain will stick with us throughout the day with a few thunderstorms possible as well. The rainy conditions will help cool us down, and highs for Monday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s. The wind will also be more of a factor Monday afternoon with gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible from the east.

The rain will carry on through Monday night and scattered showers will still be possible Tuesday before we clear the skies and welcome more sunshine to end the work week.

For all of the latest weather details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to join Storm Team 4′s Hailey Barrus on News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash on Highway 275
A northeast Nebraska man was killed in Dodge County crash
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Creighton students fight vaccine mandates because of religious beliefs
Creighton students’ COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed
Top Photo: Gene and Janet Twiford, Bottom, Michele Ebeling.
The impact the four Laurel victims had on the community
8-year-old-dies-after-utv-accident-plymouth-county
8-year-old dies after UTV accident in Plymouth County

Latest News

Tonight lows will drop to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Pleasant start to weekend across Siouxland
Future Track
Some cooling through the weekend with rain chances eventually coming
Future Track
Some cooling through the weekend with rain chances eventually coming
We're seeing another hot day this Friday!
A hot summer day takes us into the weekend