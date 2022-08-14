Rain moves into Siouxland as the work week approaches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Throughout the day Sunday we have seen a nice mix of sun and clouds across the KTIV viewing area. Highs were a touch warmer today in the 80s for many Siouxlanders. Throughout the afternoon more cloud cover has moved into parts of Siouxland with rain chances on the horizon for the rest of this evening and looking towards the work week.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers possible. Lows will dip to near 65 degrees for most of the region with a light east southeastern breeze between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Monday the rain will stick with us throughout the day with a few thunderstorms possible as well. The rainy conditions will help cool us down, and highs for Monday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s. The wind will also be more of a factor Monday afternoon with gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible from the east.

The rain will carry on through Monday night and scattered showers will still be possible Tuesday before we clear the skies and welcome more sunshine to end the work week.

For all of the latest weather details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to join Storm Team 4′s Hailey Barrus on News 4 at 5 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.