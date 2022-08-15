3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash on Highway 275
A Wayne, Nebraska man dies in a Dodge County crash
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
No one injured in a shooting on the Missouri River
Creighton students fight vaccine mandates because of religious beliefs
Creighton students’ COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed
Top Photo: Gene and Janet Twiford, Bottom, Michele Ebeling.
The impact the four Laurel victims had on the community

Latest News

Health officials urge parents to speak with their college-bound teens about alcohol use
Ida Grove Son of the American Legion sponsors 9th annual Poker Run
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger