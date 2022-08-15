City Council holds discussion about a potential increase in city parking fees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Increasing Sioux City parking ramp rates, meter charges, and parking fines was a topic of discussion at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

City staff members say an increase in parking fees and fines are necessary to provide revenue for repairs to current parking ramps. They also say the increases are necessary to buy new parking meters.

The need for new parking meters comes as the city can no longer get parts for its current parking meters.

A proposal says one, two, and four-hour parking meters will increase from $0.75 to $1.00 per hour. 30-minute meters will increase from $0.60 to $0.80.

The last rate increase for street meter fees was May 2007, and for ramps and parking fines, it was 2019.

“The parking fund is supposed to be a self sustaining fund. So we need to put whatever money we spend to maintain not just the ramps, but the meters themselves, and pay for the staffing. We need to raise that through our revenues with the parking fund,” said David Carney, Sioux City Public Works Director.

The proposal lists a $5.00 increase for monthly parker rates. There is also a $4.00 increase for parking tickets, and a $2.00 increase for bag meter fees.

City staff says the most expensive maintenance upkeeping is the city parking structures.

“We have garages that, you know, one of the newest ones is 10 to 12 years old. I learned as a council member today from public works, that that’s starting to show deterioration and needs repair and maintenance done to that garage. So that’s the big ticket item,” said Dan Moore, City Council Member.

Council members would like to see a breakdown of current numbers before furthering the discussion.

The next discussion regarding possible parking meter increases will be back on the council agenda on September 12th.

